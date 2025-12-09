Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual funds and equities fastest-growing asset classes, says report

Mutual funds and equities fastest-growing asset classes, says report

Yet India's household allocation remains far below US, UK, Canada

ss
premium
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 6:02 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Mutual funds (MFs) and direct equities have emerged as the fastest-growing asset classes, outpacing deposits. However, India still lags far behind developed economies in household allocation to these instruments — compared to countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, China, and Brazil — according to the How India Invests 2025 report conducted by Bain & Company in association with Groww, released on Monday.
 
By the end of 2025, Indian household wealth is projected to reach ₹1,300-1,400 trillion, with investible assets accounting for 35 per cent of total household assets, up from 28 per cent a decade ago.
 
Listed MFs have gained traction over the past decade. Their share of assets under management (AUM) in investible assets has risen from 4 per cent in 2015 to 9 per cent in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22 per cent. The share of listed equities has increased from 29 per cent to 37 per cent over the same period, growing at 16 per cent CAGR. In contrast, the share of deposits in investible assets has fallen from 63 per cent to 49 per cent, growing at only 11 per cent CAGR. 
Yet, despite this shift in investment behaviour, India’s allocation to MFs and listed equities as a share of total investible assets (2024 estimates) remains 15-20 per cent — far lower than 52-59 per cent in Canada, 50-60 per cent in the US, 40-45 per cent in Brazil, 38-42 per cent in the UK, and 22-28 per cent in Mexico. The gap offers substantial headroom for future growth. 
In MFs alone, India has wide scope for expansion. Their share of investible assets stands at just 7-10 per cent, compared to 40-45 per cent in Canada, 30-35 per cent in Brazil, 28-33 per cent in the US, 25-27 per cent in the UK, and 8-12 per cent in China. 
Despite the challenges, the report highlights several interesting trends. The contribution of MF AUM from cities beyond the top 110 has risen to 19 per cent, from 10 per cent in 2018-19 (FY19), reflecting deeper market penetration. 
 
Women are also entering the investment landscape in greater numbers — their average MF portfolio size has risen 23 per cent since FY19, compared to just 5 per cent for men over the same period. Younger investors are driving the equity market as well: 40 per cent of National Stock Exchange-registered investors are under 30, up from
23 per cent in FY19. 
Systematic investment plans are becoming the preferred route to invest — their share of total individual MF AUM has climbed to 40 per cent, from just 19 per cent in FY19.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Earnings growth likely to boost equity returns in 2026: Kotak MF

Abakkus Mutual Fund to debut with flexi-cap scheme launch on December 8

Premium

MFs' equity purchases scale a new high in 2025 amid strong inflows

Aggressive hybrid MFs register sharp uptick in assets to ₹2.5 trn in Oct

Premium

Stocks, mutual funds gaining fast as savers shift allegiance from banks

Topics :Stock MarketMutual FundsSIP inflows

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story