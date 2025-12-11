Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Equity mutual funds rebound, inflows rise 21% to ₹29,911 cr in Nov

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
Equity mutual funds attracted Rs 29,911 crore in November, marking a 21 per cent increase from the preceding month, according to data released by industry body Amfi on Thursday.

The positive momentum in equity flows also boosted the broader industry's asset base with total assets under management (AUM) rising to Rs 80.80 trillion, up from Rs 79.87 trillion in October.

Retail participation through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) showed a slight softening. SIP inflows edged down to Rs 29,445 crore, compared with Rs 29,631 crore in the previous month.

According to the data, net flows in equity mutual funds rose to Rs 29,911 crore in November, up from Rs 24,690 crore in October.

Most sub-categories saw positive traction, except for dividend yield and ELSS funds during the month under review. Flexi-cap funds, which remained a preferred choice, recorded the highest inflows at Rs 8,135 crore, though this was a 9 per cent dip from October's Rs 8,929 crore.

In contrast, debt mutual funds saw an outflow of Rs 25,692 crore in November after witnessing a hefty inflow of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the preceding month.

Also, gold Exchange-traded Funds (ETFs) witnessed a sharp slowdown, with net inflows falling to Rs 3,742 crore from Rs 7,743 crore in October, pointing to a shift in investor appetite for safe-haven assets.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

