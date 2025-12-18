Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Gold, silver rush pushes passive AUM share to a new high in 2025

Gold, silver rush pushes passive AUM share to a new high in 2025

Passive funds now account for 17.4% of industry AUM, up from 16.6% in Dec 2024

Gold and silver
premium
Passive funds hit a record AUM share in 2025 as gold and silver ETFs attract strong inflows, aided by market volatility, tax changes and renewed interest in low-cost investing.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Passive funds have resumed gaining ground in the mutual fund (MF) industry after a slowdown in 2024, with their share of assets under management (AUM) reaching an all-time high in 2025. The surge has been driven largely by robust inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
 
Passive funds' share in the overall MF AUM rose to 17.4 per cent as of November 2025, up from 16.6 per cent at the end of December 2024. The sharp rise follows a rare dip in 2024, when active equity funds gained ground amid strong investor preference for higher-risk active equity schemes. Smallcap, midcap, and thematic schemes had cornered the bulk of the flows in 2024. 
Passive funds returning to the growth track in 2025 is a result of the subdued equity market and a sharp rally in gold and silver. "Steady institutional participation through equity ETFs, together with rising interest in gold ETFs as tactical hedges, has reinforced the growth in passive assets," said Nehal Meshram, senior analyst, manager research, Morningstar. 
According to Vishal Jain, chief executive officer (CEO) of Zerodha Fund House, the surge in investor interest in gold and silver ETFs can also be attributed to the change in taxation.
 
“Notably, nearly half of all new ETF folios added in the last two years have been gold and silver ETFs, driven by favourable tax changes — a reduced long-term capital gains (LTCG) holding period of one year and a capped tax rate of 12.5 per cent — which have enhanced their appeal for diversification and wealth preservation,” he said.
 
The change in taxation was announced in Budget 2024.
 
In addition to gold and silver ETFs, the passive AUM growth in 2025 can be attributed to long-term structural drivers.
 
Passive fund adoption in India in recent years has been driven by their cost efficiency, transparency, and innovative offerings, experts say. Institutional flows, especially from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), have also contributed to the AUM growth. Discussions around limited scope for fund managers to consistently outperforming benchmark indices, especially in the largecap space, have also added to the retail traction.
 
The comparatively better performance of largecap funds vis-a-vis smallcap and midcap schemes in 2025 is also a factor, considering the largecap skew of passive AUM. AUM growth depends on both net inflows and the changes in value of underlying assets.
 
"Strong equity-market performance boosted AUM in largecap index funds and ETFs while net inflows recovered meaningfully after a slower 2024. Investors continue to be drawn to passive strategies due to their low costs and transparent, benchmark-linked nature, especially as many active largecap funds have struggled to consistently outperform over longer periods," Meshram said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Equity mutual funds rebound, inflows rise 21% to ₹29,911 cr in Nov

Premium

Mutual funds and equities fastest-growing asset classes, says report

Premium

Hinterlands in the lead: Little places, big paces in mutual fund growth

Earnings growth likely to boost equity returns in 2026: Kotak MF

Abakkus Mutual Fund to debut with flexi-cap scheme launch on December 8

Topics :Mutual FundExchange-traded fundspassive fundsGold Silvermutual fund industryGold ETFsilver ETFs

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story