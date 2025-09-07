Home / Finance / News / UPI autopay revocations hit 20 mn per month on low customer balance

UPI autopay revocations hit 20 mn per month on low customer balance

UPI AutoPay enables users to generate a recurring e-mandate using any UPI payments application. It allows users to set timely mandates to pay using UPI on a periodic basis

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR
premium
UPI AutoPay enables users to generate a recurring e-mandate using any UPI payments application. It allows users to set timely mandates to pay on a periodic basis. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 10:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
More than 20 million AutoPay mandates on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are revoked each month as users’ accounts fall short of the required balances, according to sources.
 
UPI AutoPay enables users to generate a recurring e-mandate using any UPI payments application. It allows users to set timely mandates to pay on a periodic basis.
 
Mandate registration refers to the creation of a recurring mandate against a customer’s bank account. Execution refers to the transaction wherein the recurring debit is done on the remitting account, as per National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
 
Cancellations occurred on recurring payments use cases such as entertainment or over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions, loan repayments, investments and utilities, among other automated payment scenarios.  
 
“The revocations stand at 20 million every month…There is a debit execution failure which is because there is not enough money in the user’s bank account. There are many cases of micro investment mandates, like for an SIP or loan repayments,” a source with knowledge of the matter said. 
 
An email sent to NPCI did not elicit a response till press time. 
 
“The creation of an AutoPay mandate is generated during the loan disbursement journey, where registrations are successful. However, the execution fails due to insufficient funds in the user’s bank account where the mandate was created,” a second payments executive said. An analysis of the payment error codes may further hint towards the major reasons for transaction declines, the person added. 
 
UPI is clearly being used for loan repayments or credit card due payments as  debt collection agencies recorded over 151 million UPI transactions worth ₹77,000 crore in August alone. 
 
But mandates have not slowed on a year-on-year basis. Remitter banks recorded over 50 million new AutoPay mandate registrations in July 2025, nearly double from 26 million registrations in July 2024, according to NPCI data. While, mandate execution more than doubled to 808 million during the month, against 392 million recorded in July 2024.
 
However, data also showed that, on average, business declines (BD) across the top 50 banks for such transactions stood at nearly 74 per cent on average reflecting rejections due to business reasons such as insufficient funds or other non-technical factors.
 
While the transaction limit for most merchant categories is capped at ₹15,000, segments such as securities brokers, dealers, and insurance have a higher cap of ₹1 lakh, given the larger transaction values involved.
 
UPI AutoPay has become a conduit for companies to acquire and retain customers consistently. However, users may also choose to delete or pause the mandate to avoid paying for the service. 
 
“Users get a notification from the merchant or the payments app before a mandate is executed and money is debited. Users can cancel the mandates from the app they created it in, which may also get counted as a revoked payment,” a third payments executive at a top UPI company said, requesting anonymity. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee hits new low on additional tariff fears and foreign outflows

Karur Vysya Bank cuts MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors from Sept 7

Premium

Corporate fundraise slows to Rs 1.2 trn as yields harden in July-August

Premium

Global market turbulence may keep fintech fundraising under pressure

Premium

Input tax credit removal blunts impact of GST waiver on insurance

Topics :Unified Payments InterfaceUPI transactionsNPCI

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story