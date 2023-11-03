Multi-asset fund turned Rs 10 lakh into Rs 5.5 cr in 21 yrs: ICICI Pru MF

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund's multi-asset fund has turned into a wealth creator for investors by giving an annualised return of 21 per cent since its inception in October 2002, the company said on Friday.

An investor who put in Rs 10 lakh at the time of inception would now be sitting on about Rs 5.5 crore as of September 30, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent, according to a statement by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

In terms of Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) performance, a monthly investment of Rs 10,000 through the route since the inception on October 31, 2002, which would amount to a total investment of Rs 25.2 lakh, would have grown to Rs 2.1 crore as of September 30 this year, showing an annualised return of 17.5 per cent.

ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund, which recently completed 21 years, has an Asset Under Management (AUM)of Rs 24,061 crore accounting for nearly 57 per cent of the total AUM in the multi-asset allocation category.

The fund is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt and exchange traded commodity derivatives/units of Gold ETFs/ units of REITs and InvITs/ preference shares.

Separately, HDFC Mutual Fund said its HDFC Top 100 Fund, which completed 27 years of operations this year, has delivered an annualised return of 19 per cent during the period.

HDFC Top 100 Fund is an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in large-cap stocks.

A SIP of Rs 10,000 invested in the fund at the time of inception, which would amount to a total investment of Rs 32.40 lakh, would have grown to Rs 6.88 crore by September 29 this year.