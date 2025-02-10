Mutual Fund activity picks up in corporate bond market, shows data

After remaining range-bound for nearly six years, mutual funds' exposure to corporate bonds is showing signs of a pickup, driven by strong inflows into corporate bond funds and rising investor interest in hybrid schemes.

In 2024, the total value of mutual funds' corporate bond holdings increased by 18 per cent to reach Rs 6 trillion, a level last seen in 2021, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This represents a significant rise from Rs 5.1 trillion at the start of calendar year 2024. However, this exposure remains at the same level as in early 2018.

Over the past six years, debt funds have faced numerous challenges, including the 2018 IL&FS crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the interest rate hike cycle in 2022, and changes in debt fund taxation in 2023. These events led to a decline in inflows and curtailed mutual fund participation in the bond market.

However, the trend now seems to be reversing.

Favourable interest rate cycles, strong performance over the past year, and the growing appeal of hybrid funds have led to increased mutual fund demand for debt instruments, including corporate bonds.

Mutual funds primarily hold corporate bonds in two categories: corporate bond funds and banking and PSU funds.

While the assets under management (AUM) of banking and PSU funds have seen a slight dip, the AUM of corporate bond funds surged 22 per cent in 2024 to Rs 1.7 trillion. This growth was driven by strong inflows and the returns generated during the year.

Investors poured Rs 18,178 crore into corporate bond funds in 2024, with the majority of the inflows occurring in the second half of the year.

Experts attribute the increased demand to the higher yields offered by corporate bonds and the fact that the rally in government securities (G-secs) has largely run its course. Corporate bonds are particularly attractive for investors with a short horizon of two to three years.

"Corporate bonds are an attractive option right now, especially for investors with a shorter investment horizon," said Joydeep Sen, a corporate trainer in financial markets and author. "While rate cuts may benefit G-secs more, corporate bonds have the 'spread' advantage. The yield on AA-rated corporate bonds is currently around 50 basis points higher."