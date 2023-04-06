Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual fund AUM surges 5% in FY23; SBI widens lead, shows data

Mutual fund AUM surges 5% in FY23; SBI widens lead, shows data

The industry growth in FY23 was much lower than that of FY22, when the AUM grew over 20 per cent on the back of a strong market rally and record fresh investments

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Mutual fund AUM surges 5% in FY23; SBI widens lead, shows data

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The mutual fund (MF) industry recorded a modest 5 per cent year-on-year growth in assets under management (AUM) for the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), supported by strong inflows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route.

The industry growth in FY23 was much lower than that of FY22, when the AUM grew over 20 per cent on the back of a strong market rally and record fresh investments. 

Among MF fund houses, SBI MF, even on a large base, logged encouraging growth in its AUM as they rose 11 per cent to touch Rs 7.2 trillion in FY23. Other top players like ICICI Prudential and HDFC witnessed growths between 4 to 6 per cent.

Among fund houses managing over Rs 10,000 crore, Quant MF registered the maximum growth with its AUM surging 2.9 times – from Rs 6,506 crore in FY22 to Rs 18,760 crore in FY23. The fund house has seen phenomenal growth in the last two years as assets managed by it were just Rs 720 crore in FY21.

While the fresh investments, especially through SIPs, continued to surge in FY23, the industry didn't gain much from market movement. Benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex ended FY23 nearly flat, after undergoing intense volatility throughout the year. Outflows from debt funds also weighed on the AUM growth.

Abhishek Kumar

Topics :mutual fund assets under managementsbi

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Also Read

Growth, moderate valuations positive for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

For the record: Mutual fund assets cross Rs 40-trillion, shows data

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts

Wright launches AI platform for MF transactions by retail investors

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

ICICI Pru makes contrarian bets on short-term bonds as rate hikes continue

Last-minute dash for debt mutual funds before tax advantage vanishes

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story