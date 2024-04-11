Mutual fund investor additions jump 70% in FY24 on equity euphoria

Mutual funds (MFs) added 70 per cent more investors in the financial year (FY) 2024 than in FY 2023, on the back of an equity market turnaround. MFs onboarded 6.8 million unique investors in the previous year, taking the total MF investor count to 44.5 million. In FY 2023, the additions stood at 4 million.

"As the fiscal year draws to a close, the investor confidence in mutual funds continues. This is reflected by the systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts hitting a record high of 83.9 million. The MF industry assets under management (AUM) rose 35 per cent in FY 2024, which is the second-highest growth in a financial year. The strong growth also reflects in the investment accounts with the number of folios closing at a record high of 147.8 million. This converts into a unique investor base of 44.5 million," said Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

However, the FY 2024 additions are still significantly lower than the FY 2022 tally, when nearly 11 million investors entered the MF fold.

The rebound in the pace of investor addition in FY 2024, according to experts, is largely a result of a reversal in equity market fortunes. The benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex surged over 25 per cent in FY 2024, after delivering near-zero returns in FY 2023. The other factor that drives investor addition is new fund launches in popular categories, as the promotion and marketing activities go up.

In FY 2024, MFs launched 58 active equity schemes compared to 32 in FY 2023.

The surge in investor interest in the equity market also reflects in the SIP data. The active SIP accounts went up by 20 million in FY 2024, almost double the 10.8 million net additions in FY 2023. Over 82 per cent of the active SIP accounts were in active equity schemes as of February 2024, shows data from Amfi.

The total number of unique investors is mapped by the total Permanent Account Number (PAN) registrations.

The unique investor count has doubled in the past three financial years. The industry has set a target of 10 million investors by 2030 as it looks to take the total assets under management (AUM) past the Rs 100 trillion mark.

"The rising penetration of the mutual fund industry across the breadth of the country is along expected lines. Some of it is due to the low existing investor base and we are only beginning to catch up. In a way, we may be experiencing what the telecom industry experienced in the early 2000s. We expect this trend of more unique investors coming on board to grow further in the coming years. The cumulative effort of the industry, along with Amfi as an industry body, has done a commendable job in spreading financial education and awareness," said Ganesh Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company.

Even as the investor addition has picked up, the tally is still far off from the potential customer base. At 44.5 million, the MF customer base is only around half of the latest tally of income tax return (ITR) filings at 82 million.

The impact of the market rally in FY 2024 was not just limited to MFs as other equity investment avenues also witnessed higher investor interest, say experts.

"Last year, there was steady growth across capital market investment avenues, from demat accounts to unique investor additions to SIP registrations. This is the cumulative impact of excellent returns from the market during the last four years, improving financial literacy and the transition ‘from savers to investors’ that is happening in the economy and financial system," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.