Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Factor fund launches shift to active space with momentum, multi-factor

Factor fund launches shift to active space with momentum, multi-factor

Mutual funds are expanding from passive to active factor-based offerings, launching momentum and multi-factor funds as quant strategies gain industry-wide traction

stocks, markets, mutual fund
The launches are happening even as the passive space has multiple factor fund offerings.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The factor fund launch spree by mutual funds (MFs) is moving from the passive to the active space. Two new fund offerings (NFOs) — ICICI Pru Active Momentum Fund and Bandhan Multi-Factor Fund — are currently open for subscription. Sundaram MF’s multi-factor fund NFO closed on Wednesday.
 
Besides, Kotak MF is set to launch an active momentum fund later this month. Mirae Asset MF also has plans to launch a multi-factor fund through the fund-of-funds route.
 
The launches in the active factor space coincide with the rising adoption of quantitative (quant) investing in the MF industry. Fund houses have been investing in setting up quantitative investing capabilities in recent years.
 
Factor funds, which use investment models that focus on one or multiple factors — such as momentum, quality, value, size, and market volatility — to construct portfolios, were until recently limited to the passive space, except for value- and size-based funds.   
Samco MF launched the first actively managed momentum fund in 2023. Since then, several fund houses have ventured into the active factor space with momentum, multi-factor, and quality funds. These include active quality funds from WhiteOak Capital and ICICI Prudential and active momentum funds from Union, Nippon India, and Motilal Oswal. In addition, there are at least three schemes that take a multi-factor approach, including SBI MF’s quant fund.
 
The launches come even as the passive space already has multiple factor fund offerings.
 
Several such index funds and exchange-traded funds, which mostly track the Nifty 200 Momentum 30, Nifty 200 Quality 30, Nifty 50 Value 20, and Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 indices, have been operating for over three years.
 
Experts say that while passive funds are available, there is merit in having active options.   
“Market conditions and factor performance cycles are not static  — they evolve with macroeconomic shifts, sentiment, and valuation regimes. An active approach enables us to dynamically allocate between factors, manage risks more nimbly, and potentially capture alpha by avoiding mechanical exposure to underperforming segments," said Chintan Haria, principal —  investment strategy, ICICI Pru MF.
 
Nilesh Naik, head of investment products, Share.Market, said the active route gives fund managers control over the quality of stocks and rebalancing.
 
“While active factor funds also rely on factor models to shortlist stocks, they may also use other subjective elements such as corporate governance filters or futuristic expectations in decision-making. Their factor models may also be more dynamic in nature and reviewed by fund managers periodically,” he said.
 
For instance, while passive momentum funds only rely on price momentum, the recently launched ICICI Pru MF’s active momentum fund uses both earnings and price momentum.
 
The use of factors and quant strategies is also seeing adoption in regular equity schemes. Edelweiss MF manages the equity portion of four of its active funds through this strategy. NJ MF has been managing all its equity and hybrid funds through factor-based strategies since its inception. Shriram MF adopted the quant approach in September 2023.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi considering uniformity in valuation of gold, silver held by AMCs

Premium

MFs trim blue-chip stocks, cash reserves to capitalise on block deals

Premium

Sideshow to spotlight: FoFs weren't in the script, now they own the stage

SBI MF enters SIF space with new offerings under 'Magnum' brand name: Dy MD

Premium

Equity MF inflows rise 24% to ₹23,587 cr in June, ending five-month decline

Topics :Markets Newsmutual fund investorsmutual fund industry

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story