Equity MF inflows rise 24% to ₹23,587 cr in June, ending five-month decline

Net inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes climbed 24 per cent month-on-month to Rs 23,587 crore in June, snapping their five-month declining trend. The surge in net inflows was primarily driven by a decline in redemptions amid buoyancy in the stock market.

The rise in equity MF inflows, experts said, reflects a resurgence in investor confidence in equities.

“The inflows were driven by improved market sentiment, attractive valuations after recent corrections, and a portfolio reallocation toward equities amid subdued returns in other asset classes,” said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director, manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Within the active equity category, flexicap, smallcap and midcap funds continued to corner the bulk of the inflows.

“Largecap, midcap, smallcap and flexicap funds witnessed strong momentum, with inflows growing 25–35 per cent month-on-month. Flexicap funds led the inflows within the equity segment, reflecting growing investor interest in diversified strategies as markets began strong recovery from the lows,” said Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive, Anand Rathi Wealth. ALSO READ: Market regulator Sebi nudges mutual funds to push bite-sized SIPs Even as market sentiments improve, one-time or lump-sum investments remain soft. Systematic investment plan (SIP) investments, which have been the key contributor to equity MF inflows in 2025, likely accounted for a large chunk of the gross equity MF inflows of Rs 56,944 crore. In June, gross SIP inflows grew 2 per cent to a new all-time high of Rs 27,269 crore. The number of SIP accounts contributing to the monthly flows rose to 86.5 million from 85.6 million in May.

Equity MF inflows went up last month as benchmark indices logged gains for the fourth straight month, approaching all-time highs. The Nifty 50 and Sensex each rose around 3 per cent. Broader market indices logged higher gains, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 rising 6.7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. Overall, net inflows across equity, debt, hybrid and passive schemes stood at Rs 49,095 crore in June, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). These inflows, along with mark-to-market gains, added over Rs 2 trillion to the industry’s assets under management (AUM), taking the asset tally to a new high of Rs 74 trillion.