MFs trim blue-chip holdings, cash reserves to capitalise on block deals

Domestic mutual funds (MFs) strategically reduced holdings in blue-chip stocks and cash reserves to make significant investments in companies involved in large block deals in June.

Fund managers acquired shares worth ₹10,500 crore in Asian Paints, with SBI MF and ICICI Prudential MF leading the purchase of a nearly 5 per cent stake sold by Reliance Industries. MFs also invested ₹8,200 crore in Vishal Mega Mart, where Kedaara Capital sold a 19.6 per cent for ₹10,223 crore.

They also invested ₹4,900 crore in Bajaj Finserv, where promoter entities divested 1.8 per cent stake sale for ₹5,506 crore.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, MFs offloaded approximately ₹1,500 crore each in liquid blue-chip stocks like ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, and HDFC Bank.

Experts suggest these sales, coupled with a reduction in cash holdings from ₹1.96 trillion in May to ₹1.81 trillion in June, provided the liquidity for block deal participation. MFs injected nearly ₹46,000 crore into domestic equities in June. In the mid-cap segment, Sai Life Sciences, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and RBL Bank attracted significant buying, while Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Oswal Pumps, and Sharda Motor Industries led interest in the small-cap space. On the radar : Stocks that fund managers most bought and sold in June Most-bought Amount invested (Rs cr) Asian Paints 10,500 Vishal Mega Mart 8,200 Bajaj Finserv 4,900 Dixon Tech 4,500 Biocon 3,400 Most-sold Amount divested (Rs cr) ICICI Bank 1,600 Reliance 1,500 Infosys 1,500 HDFC Bank 1,500 Tata Motors 1,100 Most-bought Midcap Smallcap Sai Life Mahindra Life M&M Fin Oswal Pumps RBL Bank Sharda Motor Zydus Wellness CE Info Systems Aptus Value Zinka Logistics Most-sold Midcap Smallcap Indraprastha Gas Orient Cement Affle CarTrade Tech Bandhan Bank Cigniti Tech Paradeep Phosphates PSP Projects ACC TD Power Source: Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research; Note: Amount invested/divested ascertained from month-on-month change in MF holdings On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas, Affle 3I and Bandhan Bank were the most-sold stocks in the mid-cap space, while Orient Cement, CarTrade Tech and Cigniti Technologies were the most-sold small-cap names.