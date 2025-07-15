Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / MFs trim blue-chip holdings, cash reserves to capitalise on block deals

Fund managers acquired shares worth ₹10,500 crore in Asian Paints, with SBI MF and ICICI Prudential MF leading the purchase of a nearly 5 per cent stake sold by Reliance Industries

SIP, MUTUAL FUND
premium
In total, MFs injected nearly Rs 46,000 crore into domestic equities in June.
Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:08 AM IST
Domestic mutual funds (MFs) strategically reduced holdings in blue-chip stocks and cash reserves to make significant investments in companies involved in large block deals in June.
 
Fund managers acquired shares worth ₹10,500 crore in Asian Paints, with SBI MF and ICICI Prudential MF leading the purchase of a nearly 5 per cent stake sold by Reliance Industries. MFs also invested ₹8,200 crore in Vishal Mega Mart, where Kedaara Capital sold a 19.6 per cent for ₹10,223 crore.
 
They also invested ₹4,900 crore in Bajaj Finserv, where promoter entities divested 1.8 per cent stake sale for ₹5,506 crore.
 
According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, MFs offloaded approximately ₹1,500 crore each in liquid blue-chip stocks like ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, and HDFC Bank.
 
Experts suggest these sales, coupled with a reduction in cash holdings from ₹1.96 trillion in May to ₹1.81 trillion in June, provided the liquidity for block deal participation.
 
MFs injected nearly ₹46,000 crore into domestic equities in June.
 
In the mid-cap segment, Sai Life Sciences, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and RBL Bank attracted significant buying, while Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Oswal Pumps, and Sharda Motor Industries led interest in the small-cap space.
 
On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas, Affle 3I and Bandhan Bank were the most-sold stocks in the mid-cap space, while Orient Cement, CarTrade Tech and Cigniti Technologies were the most-sold small-cap names.  On the radar: Stocks that fund managers most bought and sold in June 
Most-bought Amount invested (Rs cr)
Asian Paints 10,500
Vishal Mega Mart 8,200
Bajaj Finserv 4,900
Dixon Tech 4,500
Biocon 3,400
 
Most-sold Amount divested (Rs cr)
ICICI Bank 1,600
Reliance 1,500
Infosys 1,500
HDFC Bank 1,500
Tata Motors 1,100
 
Most-bought
Midcap Smallcap
Sai Life Mahindra Life
M&M Fin Oswal Pumps
RBL Bank Sharda Motor
Zydus Wellness CE Info Systems
Aptus Value Zinka Logistics
 
Most-sold
Midcap Smallcap
Indraprastha Gas Orient Cement
Affle CarTrade Tech
Bandhan Bank Cigniti Tech
Paradeep Phosphates PSP Projects
ACC TD Power
 
Source: Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research; Note: Amount invested/divested ascertained from month-on-month change in MF holdings
Includes changes in Equity, ETFs, ELSS and Equity oriented Hybrid Funds

Topics :Mutual FundsEquity Mutual FundsAsian PaintsICICI Bank

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

