Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / SBI MF enters SIF space with new offerings under 'Magnum' brand name: Dy MD

SBI MF enters SIF space with new offerings under 'Magnum' brand name: Dy MD

SBI MF enters the specialised investment fund segment under the Magnum brand with equity and hybrid offerings, joining other major AMCs in launching high-ticket SIF products

D P Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, SBI MF
D P Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, SBI MF
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SBI Mutual Fund (MF), the largest fund house in India, is set to enter the specialised investment fund (SIF) space under the 'Magnum' brand. The fund house, which recently received the licence, is exploring products in the equity and hybrid space, said D P Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, SBI MF.
 
The fund house said it chose the name Magnum considering the existing brand association. Many of SBI MF’s earlier schemes carried the Magnum name.
 
SBI MF has appointed Gaurav Mehta to lead its SIF venture. Mehta has served as Chief Investment Officer – Alternatives (Equity) at SBI Funds Management since October 2021. 
 
“We have sufficient in-house talent with a large and highly experienced investment team, and we plan to leverage on the expertise of our existing team for managing the investment strategies under SIF,” Singh said.
 
SBI is the fifth fund house to announce a foray into the SIF segment. Edelweiss, ITI, Mirae Asset and Quant are the other fund houses that have secured licences. Other players like Axis and Nippon have also announced their plans to enter the space.
 
Most fund houses planning to launch SIFs have opted to rely on their existing fund management teams.
 
SIFs are a new product segment within the mutual fund framework that offers fund managers more flexibility in terms of investment strategy. These funds, which have a minimum ticket size of ₹10 lakh, can be equity, debt or hybrid in structure.
 
“SIF strategies are more suitable for evolved investors who understand the markets and their technicalities, and for investors who are keen on investment strategies that are more advanced than mutual funds,” Singh said, adding that wealth counters of banks, individual and national distributors are best placed to distribute SIFs.
 
The current SIF rules allow up to seven SIF products: two each in equity (equity long-short, equity ex-top 100 long-short, and sector rotation long-short), hybrid (active asset allocator long-short and hybrid long-short), and debt (long-short and sector long-short) categories.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Equity MF inflows rise 24% to ₹23,587 cr in June, ending five-month decline

Equity MF inflow rises 24% to ₹23,587 cr, breaks 5-month declining streak

Premium

Indian Hotels, nine midcaps move to largecap basket in Amfi reshuffle

Premium

Market regulator Sebi nudges mutual funds to push bite-sized SIPs

Sundaram MF to launch multi-factor fund; Crizac raises nearly ₹258 crore

Topics :Mutual FundSBI Mutual FundSBI Life Insurance

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story