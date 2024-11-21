Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Quant mutual fund takes the biggest hit as Adani group shares tumble

Quant mutual fund takes the biggest hit as Adani group shares tumble

The fund house, which manages over Rs 1 trillion worth of assets, had the highest exposure to these stocks among the larger fund houses

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.
Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Quant mutual fund (MF) may have taken the biggest hit among mutual fund houses from the slump in Adani group shares on Thursday.
 
The fund house, which manages over Rs 1 trillion worth of assets, had the highest exposure to these stocks among the larger fund houses.
 
As per Prime Database, Quant MF owned nearly Rs 5,000 crore worth of Adani group stocks at the end of October. The value is based on October 31 stock prices.
 
Quant MF was the biggest investor in Adani Enterprises' Rs 4,200 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) last month. Its schemes together picked up nearly half the shares at Rs 2,962 apiece.
 
The stock is down 27 per cent since then. It closed at Rs 2,160 on Thursday.
 
This is the second time Quant MF schemes are set to take a hit due to a sharp plunge in Adani shares. Quant MF was the largest MF investor in Adani shares in 2023 as well, during the Hindenburg issue. The fund house had moved out of all the stocks after the crisis. However, most of its bets had delivered profits last time.

More From This Section

Debt MFs log Rs 1.57 trn inflow in Oct on investment in liquid schemes

Premium

Unfazed by market fall, largecap, flexicap MF schemes shine in Oct

Equity mutual fund schemes keep powder dry amid volatile markets

'Buy the dips' triggers record equity MF bets; SIP accounts topped 100 mn

Eye on monetisation, CAMS-KFintech form JV for MF Central platform

 
The active equity schemes of three of the largest fund houses—ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, and SBI MF—had around Rs 2,500 crore exposure each to Adani group stocks. Mirae Asset, Tata, and Aditya Birla Sun Life were the other three fund houses that had over Rs 1,000 crore exposure to these shares as of October 31.  Limited exposure: Most fund houses* have nil or small exposure to Adani shares  
Fund house Exposure (Rs crore)
Quant 4896
ICICI Pru 2638
HDFC 2575
SBI 2571
Mirae 1774
Tata 1482
ABSL 1078
Kotak 922
Franklin 473
Nippon 422
 
*Only active equity schemes considered
Source: Prime Database
As on October 31 (exposure value as per October 31 stock prices)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Quant MF expects market correction to pave the way for risk-on phase

This new quant ETF uses AI to analyse stock opportunities for gains

Baazar Style Retail makes market debut; Quant MF joins Rs 1 trn AUM club

Quant Mutual Fund moves out of HDFC Bank months after betting big

True North's arm Threpsi sells 2.6% stake in Zydus Wellness for Rs 374 cr

Topics :Quant fundsMutual Fundsstock market tradingGautam Adani SEC indictment

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story