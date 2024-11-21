Quant mutual fund takes the biggest hit as Adani group shares tumble

Quant mutual fund (MF) may have taken the biggest hit among mutual fund houses from the slump in Adani group shares on Thursday.

The fund house, which manages over Rs 1 trillion worth of assets, had the highest exposure to these stocks among the larger fund houses.

As per Prime Database, Quant MF owned nearly Rs 5,000 crore worth of Adani group stocks at the end of October. The value is based on October 31 stock prices.

Quant MF was the biggest investor in Adani Enterprises' Rs 4,200 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) last month. Its schemes together picked up nearly half the shares at Rs 2,962 apiece.

The stock is down 27 per cent since then. It closed at Rs 2,160 on Thursday.

This is the second time Quant MF schemes are set to take a hit due to a sharp plunge in Adani shares. Quant MF was the largest MF investor in Adani shares in 2023 as well, during the Hindenburg issue. The fund house had moved out of all the stocks after the crisis. However, most of its bets had delivered profits last time.

More From This Section

Limited exposure: Most fund houses* have nil or small exposure to Adani shares Fund house Exposure (Rs crore) Quant 4896 ICICI Pru 2638 HDFC 2575 SBI 2571 Mirae 1774 Tata 1482 ABSL 1078 Kotak 922 Franklin 473 Nippon 422 *Only active equity schemes considered The active equity schemes of three of the largest fund houses—ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, and SBI MF—had around Rs 2,500 crore exposure each to Adani group stocks. Mirae Asset, Tata, and Aditya Birla Sun Life were the other three fund houses that had over Rs 1,000 crore exposure to these shares as of October 31.

Source: Prime Database

As on October 31 (exposure value as per October 31 stock prices)