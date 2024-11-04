Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Quant MF sees investors taking risk-on approach post US elections

Quant MF sees investors taking risk-on approach post US elections

The correction should be seen as an opportunity to build more resilient and rewarding portfolios, Quant MF stated

Buoyed by robust buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Indian equity benchmarks soared to new heights on both intraday and closing levels on Friday. Strong foreign inflows also bolstered the rupee, which reached a two-month high against the
Premium
Representative Picture
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The recent downturn in the equity market could see a reversal once the US elections are over, believes Quant Mutual Fund.
 
Last month’s correction "will most likely be followed by a risk-on phase from November onwards," the fund house said in a communication to investors, citing the recent rise in Bitcoin as a lead indicator.
 
In a 'risk-on' approach, investors are open to taking higher risks.
 
The correction should be seen as an opportunity to build more resilient and rewarding portfolios, Quant MF stated.
 
In the near term, the market may continue to see higher volatility. "Rising impact cost due to recent regulatory changes and foreign investors rotating money to China will add further pressure on market sentiment. Expect cross-assets, cross-market volatility to spike; there will also be noisy political narratives due to the US elections," the fund house said.
 
The medium-to-long-term view remains constructive, according to Quant MF. "The India growth story is substantiated by data that compellingly indicate India’s potential to emerge as a leading global investment destination and manufacturing economy in the near future. We have consistently reiterated our belief that the period until 2047 will be pivotal for India," it stated.
 
"However, it is essential to moderate our expectations to reasonable levels moving forward," it added.
 
In October, the equity market witnessed a sharp fall amid record selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) of close to Rs 1 trillion. The Nifty 50 ended the month with a 6.2 per cent fall, the biggest monthly decline in the last four-and-a-half years. On Monday, the index corrected by another 1.3 per cent.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This new quant ETF uses AI to analyse stock opportunities for gains

Baazar Style Retail makes market debut; Quant MF joins Rs 1 trn AUM club

Quant Mutual Fund moves out of HDFC Bank months after betting big

True North's arm Threpsi sells 2.6% stake in Zydus Wellness for Rs 374 cr

Fraud detection framework: Quant MF affair triggers rush to apply new rules

Topics :Kamala HarrisQuant fundsUS ElectionsDonald Trump

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story