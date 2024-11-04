Quant MF sees investors taking risk-on approach post US elections

The recent downturn in the equity market could see a reversal once the US elections are over, believes Quant Mutual Fund.

Last month’s correction "will most likely be followed by a risk-on phase from November onwards," the fund house said in a communication to investors, citing the recent rise in Bitcoin as a lead indicator.

In a 'risk-on' approach, investors are open to taking higher risks.

The correction should be seen as an opportunity to build more resilient and rewarding portfolios, Quant MF stated.

In the near term, the market may continue to see higher volatility. "Rising impact cost due to recent regulatory changes and foreign investors rotating money to China will add further pressure on market sentiment. Expect cross-assets, cross-market volatility to spike; there will also be noisy political narratives due to the US elections," the fund house said.