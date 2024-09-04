Quant mutual fund exits HDFC Bank amid performance, regulatory concerns

Quant Mutual Fund (MF) schemes have likely sold all of their holdings in HDFC Bank, months after investing big in the country’s largest private lender.



The stock, which was among the top two holdings of most of its schemes at the end of June, now doesn’t even feature in any of the top 10 schemes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Quant MF has managed to dominate the equity scheme performance charts in recent years, with its high-conviction bets working out well.

In 2022, its schemes rode the momentum in Adani stocks.

Following the Hindenburg attack on Adani shares in early 2023, the fund house shifted the allocation towards Reliance Industries and Jio Financial.