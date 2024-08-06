True North's arm Threpsi sells 2.6% stake in Zydus Wellness for Rs 374 cr

Private equity firm True North's arm Threpsi Care LLP on Tuesday divested a 2.6 per cent stake in Zydus Wellness for Rs 374 cr through an open market transaction, while Quant Mutual Fund picked up the stake in the consumer wellness company. According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Threpsi Care LLP sold 17 lakh shares, amounting to a 2.67 per cent stake in Ahmedabad-based Zydus Wellness. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 2,201.40 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 374.24 cr.

After the share sale, Mumbai-based True North's stake in Zydus Wellness has reduced to 7.45 per cent from 10.12 per cent.

These shares were acquired by Quant Mutual Fund at the same price.

Shares of Zydus Wellness fell 0.16 per cent to close at Rs 2,220 per piece on the NSE.

In December last year, True North through its arm Threpsi Care LLP divested a 1.23 per cent stake in Zydus Wellness for Rs 127 cr.