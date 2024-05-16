Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / SBI MF adds automotive opportunities fund to its thematic line-up

SBI MF adds automotive opportunities fund to its thematic line-up

According to fund house, the growing demand for premium automobiles & rising electric vehicle adoption also bodes well for the cos in this sector, while bringing new investment options to the fold

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
The largest fund house, SBI Mutual Fund, on Thursday announced the launch of the Automotive Opportunities Fund, a first active mutual fund offering which will invest solely in stocks of automobile companies and allied businesses, both domestic and international.

The fund house said the sector has delivered strong returns across time frames and the outlook remains positive, given the rising income and low penetration. SBI MF said that while India is already the top manufacturer of automobiles and its components, the exports are still low, providing ample room for growth in international markets as well.

According to the fund house, the growing demand for premium automobiles and rising electric vehicle adoption also bodes well for the companies in this sector, while bringing new investment options to the fold.

"The Indian automotive industry is running in top gear as our country is a force to be reckoned with in terms of production of vehicles and auto exports, while our burgeoning domestic market demands safer and premium vehicles. In addition, manufacturing of auto parts and ancillaries contribute to almost 30 per cent of the manufacturing ecosystem, providing wealth creation opportunities for investors in the long term. I believe policy reforms and a defined roadmap within the industry provide momentum and an opportunity for investors to benefit from India’s growing automotive ecosystem," said D P Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, SBI MF.

Topics :sbiMutual FundsSBI Mutual Fund

