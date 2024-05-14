Investing strategy for mutual fund investors ahead of Lok Sabha poll result

Mutual fund investing: Mutual fund investors have found themselves in the crosshairs of widespread offloading of stocks by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), expensive valuations of the Indian markets compared to global peers, and nervousness ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections' results.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has slipped 1,707 points (2.25 per cent) month-to-date (MTD) in May, while the Nifty50 index has declined 501 points (2.18 per cent) during the period.

Further, the S&P BSE MidCap index has shed 2.14 per cent thus far in May, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index has slipped 4.23 per cent.



While stock market investors, analysts said, should brace for volatility ahead and remain stock-specific, mutual fund investors, they suggest, may consider a staggered investment approach at current market levels.

Stock market and mutual fund investors, they added, need to be wary about rich valuations in equity markets at this point, and should acknowledge potential risks ahead.

SIPs in Index Funds and Flexi-Cap Funds, suggested Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, could be a good approach to take when allocating money to mutual funds at this point to get the benefits of rupee-cost averaging with equities.



"In certain categories, like Balanced Advantage Funds, where equities and debt are combined together in different mixes, a lump-sum may be considered," he added.





An index fund typically invests in stocks that imitate a stock market index like the Nifty50, and S&P BSE Sensex. These are passively managed funds where the fund manager invests in the same securities as present in the underlying index and in the same proportion.

On the other hand, flexi-cap funds are open-ended, dynamic equity funds which invest a minimum of 65 per cent in equities across companies with varied market capitalisation.



According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data, the MF industry's net asset under management (AUM) reached Rs 57.3 trillion in April, with systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts touching 87 million.

Gross inflows

The MF gross inflows through the SIP route also topped the Rs 20,000-crore mark for the first time in a calendar month as investors opened a record 6.4 million SIP accounts.

Liquid Funds saw net inflows of Rs 1.02 trillion, Low Duration Funds saw inflows of Rs 7,757.5 crore, Short Duration Funds Rs 2,533.4 crore, Medium Duration Funds (-)Rs 425 crore, and Long Duration Funds Rs 580 crore in April 2024, as per Amfi data.