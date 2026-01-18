Smallcap mutual funds (MFs) in India continue to maintain limited exposure to microcap stocks, with allocations beyond the 1,000th rank by market capitalisation (mcap) capped at around 2 per cent, according to a study by domestic brokerage Ventura.

The 32 schemes falling in the smallcap fund category have assets under management (AUM) of around ₹3.7 trillion.

Ventura analysis indicates that nearly 83 per cent of smallcap fund portfolios are invested within the top 750 listed stocks by mcap.

The core smallcap segment — stocks ranked between 251 and 750 —account for about 63 per cent of total portfolio allocation.

Stocks ranked 751–1,000 make up around 7 per cent, while nearly 20 per cent of portfolios are allocated to large and midcap stocks.

Around 6 per cent is held in cash and debt instruments for liquidity management.

Despite conservative portfolio positioning, the smallcap universe has expanded significantly over the past five years.

Companies in the lower mcap deciles have recorded the fastest growth in median mcap.

Between June 2020 and June 2025, the stock that ranked 251st by mcap saw its valuation rise nearly 4.4 times, while the 500th and 750th ranked stocks grew around 6.1 times and 7.3 times, respectively.