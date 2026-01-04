Mutual funds' net equity purchases surged 13% in 2025, shows data

Mutual funds’ (MFs’) net equity purchases rose 13 per cent in 2025, touching a record ₹4.9 trillion as of December 30, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows. This surpasses the previous high of ₹4.3 trillion recorded in 2024.

The increase comes despite a subdued equity market. Net equity purchases by MFs have remained positive for the fifth consecutive year.

MF equity buying has risen sharply over the past few years. After net purchases of ₹1.7 trillion in 2023 and ₹1.9 trillion in 2022, MF investments more than doubled in 2024 before scaling a new peak in 2025.