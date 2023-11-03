Spreading the risk: India's MFs are now invested in nearly 1,000 companies

Legendary mutual fund manager Peter Lynch was advised to bring down the number of stocks in his portfolio from 40 to around 25 when he first took over the Fidelity Magellan fund in 1977. He instead added hundreds more.

Mutual funds are invested in 983 stocks as of September 2023. This is the highest in data going back 88 months to 2016 (chart 1).





Mutual funds have to increasingly deal with smaller companies as they expand their portfolio and deploy increasing inflows, shows a Business Standard analysis across all 983 companies. The median company among the top 100 holdings had a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 90,000 crore. This drops to around Rs 32,000 crore for the next 100 and less than Rs 6,000 crore for anything beyond (ranked 201-983 in terms of the money mutual funds have bet on them). Free float refers to shares in the hands of the public and available for trading. The top 100 holdings had a median free float of nearly Rs 43,000 crore. This fell to less than Rs 15,000 crore for the next 100. Stocks beyond this had a free float of around Rs 2,000 crore (chart 2).







