Spreading the risk: India's MFs are now invested in nearly 1,000 companies

Many holdings see less than Rs 100 cr worth of shares change hands per day

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Legendary mutual fund manager Peter Lynch was advised to bring down the number of stocks in his portfolio from 40 to around 25 when he first took over the Fidelity Magellan fund in 1977. He instead added hundreds more.

Peter Lynch managed to outperform despite the large number of bets he'd taken. India's mutual fund industry may be hoping for similar market-beating returns, though many have a low free float and show signs of limited liquidity. Mutual fund assets under management rose to nearly Rs 48 trillion in September, with more than half of the money invested in equity funds.

Mutual funds are invested in 983 stocks as of September 2023. This is the highest in data going back 88 months to 2016 (chart 1).

 
Mutual funds have to increasingly deal with smaller companies as they expand their portfolio and deploy increasing inflows, shows a Business Standard analysis across all 983 companies. The median company among the top 100 holdings had a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 90,000 crore. This drops to around Rs 32,000 crore for the next 100 and less than Rs 6,000 crore for anything beyond (ranked 201-983 in terms of the money mutual funds have bet on them). Free float refers to shares in the hands of the public and available for trading. The top 100 holdings had a median free float of nearly Rs 43,000 crore. This fell to less than Rs 15,000 crore for the next 100. Stocks beyond this had a free float of around Rs 2,000 crore (chart 2).



 

A mutual fund with a large position will find it harder to unload shares when there are fewer buyers and sellers in the market. The volume or number of shares changing hands also shows a sharp dip lower down the portfolio. Similarly, the turnover is the value of shares that change hands over a given period. The median turnover for the top 100 mutual fund holdings was around Rs 200 crore. This falls to less than Rs 80 crore for the next 100 stocks. It is less than 20 crore for the rest (chart 3).



Trading in smaller companies tends to decline during periods of market volatility. A fund with illiquid assets managed by famous UK-based fund manager Neil Woodford, which froze redemptions in 2019, was still being unwound in 2023.

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Next Story