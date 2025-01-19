Top 5 Mutual funds deadlift Rs 11 trillion in assets, shows data

Mutual fund (MF) houses saw robust asset growth in the third quarter, with the industry’s assets under management (AUM) expanding nearly 40 per cent year-on-year.

Key players like SBI, ICICI Prudential, and HDFC played a pivotal role in this AUM growth, each boosting their average AUM by over Rs 2 trillion during the year. Collectively, the top five fund houses saw their assets swell by Rs 11 trillion, representing more than half of the MF industry’s total AUM growth of Rs 19.4 trillion.

Among the 20 largest fund houses, Quant and Motilal Oswal reported the highest percentage gains in AUM, with increases of 138 per cent and 127 per cent, respectively.