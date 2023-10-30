Home / Markets / News / 17% households invest in stocks, i-bankers should get good cos to mkts: NSE

17% households invest in stocks, i-bankers should get good cos to mkts: NSE

There are 8 crore unique investors from 5 crore households who are invested, says Ashish Chauhan

Press Trust of India Mumbai
He added that a third of what Indians consider as wealth is now represented by NSE

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

National Stock Exchange's managing director and chief executive officer Ashish Chauhan on Monday said 17 per cent of Indian households are invested in stocks, and urged investment bankers to get quality companies to the market.

Speaking at an event organised by the Association of Investment Bankers of India here, Chauhan said people who are seemingly poor are investing in entrepreneurs because of the trust factor and the number of investors are growing.

There are 8 crore unique investors from 5 crore households who are invested, which means 17 per cent of the overall households of the country are directly invested in the stock markets, Chauhan said, adding that initial public offerings (IPOs) by companies are the preferred route for entering the markets.

"So let us pray and of course work hard to ensure that only good companies come to the markets," Chauhan said in his address to the investment bankers.

He said if the country's largest bourse NSE was a country, it would be 20th biggest in the world, and pointed that the biggest surge in the number of investors happened in the last three years during the Covid period with the help of mobile phones and applications.

The i-bankers will play an important role in the Indian growth story, taking the overall economy to USD 5 trillion, USD 20 trillion or USD 50 trillion.

Chauhan said the market capitalisation to GDP ratio is 1:1 at present in India, and added that not many countries can boast of such financialisation.

He added that a third of what Indians consider as wealth is now represented by NSE.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

3/4 of all Indian households are debt-free, 69% save in banking instruments

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Muthoot Microfin, Flair Writing, Happy Forgings get Sebi's nod for IPOs

Foreign investors cut holdings of Indian stocks at fastest pace in months

Textile stocks rally up to 9%; Welspun, Indo Count hit fresh 52-week highs

Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed 103% in 4 months

Markets may correct 25% if BJP loses in 2024: Chris Wood at BS BFSI Summit

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BankersNSEIndian households wealthStocks calls

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story