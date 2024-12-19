3 out of 5 IPOs fully booked on Day 1; IKS Health surges 48% on debut

Three initial public offerings (IPOs) were fully covered out of the five that opened for subscription on Thursday, and the remaining two have reached the half- way mark.The IPOs of DAM Capital Advisors (issue size Rs 840 crore), Transrail Lighting (Rs 839 crore), Sanathan Textiles (Rs 550 crore), Concord Enviro Systems (Rs 500 crore), and Mamata Machinery (Rs 179 crore) opened for subscription.Mamata was subscribed 16.6 times, DAM 2.8 times, and Transrail 2.12 times. Meanwhile, Concord and Sanathan were subscribed 60 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively.Shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health), a technology-driven healthcare solutions provider, rose 48 per cent during their trading debut on Thursday.The stock ended at Rs 1,960.3, with a gain of Rs 631.3, or 47.5 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,329. IKS Health’s Rs 2,498-crore initial public offering (IPO)—entirely an offer for sale—had garnered over 50 times subscription.At the last close, the company was valued at Rs 33,633 crore. For the six-month period ended September 30, IKS Health had clocked net profit of Rs 208 crore on revenues of Rs 1,283 crore.