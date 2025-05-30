Home / Markets / News / 3B Films IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

3B Films IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

3B Films IPO opens for public subscription today; check price, lot size, GMP, review, allotment date, listing date, and more

3B Films IPO
The public offering of 3B Films will remain available for subscription until Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
3B Films IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of 3B Films opens for public subscription today, Friday, May 30, 2025. Valued at around ₹37.75 crore, the SME offering comprises a fresh issue of 3.55 million equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoters divesting up to 3.2 million equity shares.

As the public offering opens for subscription, here are the key details of the 3B Films IPO as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus:

3B Films IPO price band, lot size

3B Films IPO is available at ₹50 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot of 3,000 shares, with an investment amount of ₹1,35,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A high net-worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹3,00,000 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 3,000 equity shares.

3B Films IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of 3B Films were commanding a muted premium in the grey markets on Friday. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading at ₹53 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 or 6 per cent over the issue price.

3B Films IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering of 3B Films will remain available for subscription until Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of 3B Films IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The successful allottees can expect the company's shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Thursday, June 5, 2025.
 
Shares of 3B Films are slated to list on the BSE SME on Friday, June 6, 2025.

3B Films registrar, lead manager

Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar for the public offering of 3B Films, while Nirbhay Capital Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager.

Also Read

Scoda Tubes IPO Day 3 update; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Scoda Tubes IPO Day 2 update: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Last day! Nikita Papers IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP

Prostarm Info Systems IPO ends today; subscription soars 48x, GMP at 23%

3B Films IPO objective

3B Films will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale, as it will be given to the promoters participating in the OFS. The company, however, intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for capital expenditure, working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and fresh offer-related expenses.

About 3B Films

3B Films is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of CPP & CPE films tailored to meet the diverse needs of the flexible packaging industry and high-end thermoforming applications. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of CPP films designed to address the specific needs of various industries, including food and beverage, clothing, flowers, and other consumer goods. From high-clarity films for premium packaging to high-barrier films for extended shelf life, the company offers solutions that cater to the evolving demands of the market. It presently operates a manufacturing facility capable of producing CPP & CPE films spanning a thickness range from 15 to 250 microns.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

'Our fair price on Nifty50 is around 28,000 over the next 12 months'

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Mid, SmallCap indices gain; Suzlon soars 11%, Ola down 6%

May 2025 auto sales preview: Nomura expects tepid volumes amid supply risks

Blue Water Logistics IPO booked 9x; check allotment status, GMP, listing

June F&O series: Analyst suggests Bull Spread for Bandhan Bank stock

Topics :IPOsSME IPOsBSE SMEIPO GMPinitial public offerings IPOsIPO allotmentIPO listing timeIPO marketIPO valuation

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story