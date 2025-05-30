June F&O series: Analyst suggests Bull Spread for Bandhan Bank stock

BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANDHAN BANK

Buy BANDHAN BANK (26-June Expiry) 175 CALL at ₹5.35 & simultaneously sell 180 CALL at ₹3.45

Lot Size: 2,800

Cost of strategy: ₹1.9 (₹5,320 per strategy)

Maximum profit: ₹8,680 if Bandhan Bank closes at or above ₹180 on 26 June expiry.

Breakeven Point: ₹176.9

Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 1.63

Approx margin required: ₹25,000

Rationale:

>> Long build up is seen in Bandhan Bank Futures, where we have seen 17 per cent rise in open interest with Bandhan Bank share price rising 1 per cent on Thursday, May 29.

>> Bandhan Bank stock price has been forming bullish 'higher top-higher bottom' formation on the daily chart.

>> RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. ================= Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.