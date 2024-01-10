Home / Markets / News / 465 BSE stocks freeze in upper circuit; Network18, Motisons, ITL zoom 20%

465 BSE stocks freeze in upper circuit; Network18, Motisons, ITL zoom 20%

Among individual stocks, Cochin Shipyard was up 20 per cent at Rs 802.40, also its record high on the BSE. The stock turned ex-date for the sub division of equity shares in the ratio of 2:1

Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 3:26 PM IST
As many as 465 stocks were locked in their respective upper limits with only buyers on these counters on the BSE in Wednesday's late trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.39 per cent at 71,663.

Cochin Shipyard, Network18 Media & Investments, Motisons Jewellers, RBZ Jewellers, Northern Spirits, ITL Industries and Gujarat Hotels were among 20 stocks, locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE.

While Amic Forging, Siyaram Recycling Industries, WPIL, Cupid, Danlaw Technologies, Omaxe and Shah Alloys were among those 75 that were locked in the 5-10 per cent upper circuit. 

Among individual stocks, Cochin Shipyard was up 20 per cent at Rs 802.40, also its record high on the BSE. The stock turned ex-date for the sub division of equity shares in the ratio of 2:1.

Cochin Shipyard has fixed January 10, 2024 as the Record Date for the split of existing 1 equity share into 2 equity shares.

Motisons Jewellers too hit a new high of Rs 184.98 and was locked in 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE.

The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold today. A combined 14.58 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for nearly 4 lakh shares on the NSE and BSE.

The company’s shares started trading in the 'rolling segment' from 'Trade for Trade segment' (T Group) with effect from Tuesday. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company has shifted under B Group.

With today’s surge, Motisons share price has zoomed 236 per cent against its issue price of Rs 55 per share. The company made its market debut on December 26, 2023.

Shares of Cupid were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit for the 12th straight day, trading at Rs 1,521.50. In the past three weeks, the stock has zoomed 73 per cent.

The board of directors of the personal care products company will meet on January 23 to consider the proposal of stock split, bonus issue and raising of funds.

In December 2023, Columbia Petro Chem and Aditya Halwasiya successfully completed Rs 113-crore open offer to acquire up to 3.47 million equity shares or 26 per cent stake of Cupid at Rs 325 per share.

Cupid is India's premier manufacturer of male and female condoms; water based lubricant jelly, and IVD kits.

The company boasts a production capacity of up to 480 million male condoms, 52 million female condoms and 210 million sachets of lubricant jelly annually.

In the coming months management expects to improve order pipeline and profitability in Cupid’s core Tendering and Third Party Manufacturing Business.

A concerted entry into the FMCG-Direct to Consumer segments under the 'Cupid' brand name is also envisaged going forward, as per the management.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

