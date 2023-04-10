5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Shares of mid-cap companies like Abbott India, Linde India, Dalmia Bharat, Indraprastha Gas, and ABB India reached new 52-week high, claiming higher grounds with aggressive chart structures. Indraprastha Gas, for instance, has risen close to 8 per cent this month, while Abbott India and Linde India have gained 3.50 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. All of these stocks reaching a 52-week high