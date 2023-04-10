Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 60pts, Asian indices firm; Brent at $85/bbl

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 60pts, Asian indices firm; Brent at $85/bbl

Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,713 levels, up over 50 points, as against Nifty Futures last close

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 60pts, Asian indices firm; Brent at $85/bbl

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
Domestic markets are likely to start Monday's trade on a positive note, amid strong global cues. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,713 levels, up over 50 points, as against Nifty Futures last close.

Overnight, the US equity futures were mixed ahead of a crucial inflation report. While NASDAQ Futures declined 0.2 per cent, Dow Jones Futures, and the S&P 500 Futures were marginally higher.
8:41 AM Apr 23

ALERT :: Saudi Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts, reports Reuters

8:51 AM Apr 23

Charts suggest Nifty 50 may enter consolidation phase

The Nifty 50 Index, which is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 17,599.15, has experienced a sharp rally of nearly 800 points in the past 10 trading sessions.
 
As a result, the Index has approached a near-term resistance level at 17,625, which is expected to trigger fresh buying if surpassed. The next resistance level is projected to be around 17,864. READ MORE

8:47 AM Apr 23

Stocks to watch: ONGC, IGL, MGL, RIL, L&T, Titan

City Gas Distributors: Shares of gas distribution companies such as Gail India, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Mahanagar Gas (MGL), ONGC and Oil India are likely to be focus as the companies reduced prices a day after the government officially notified lower domestic natural gas prices as proposed by the Kirit Parikh panel. Last week, the Centre decided to impose a floor price of $4 per MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) for the next two years, to cover the cost of gas production by state-run firms ONGC Ltd and OIL Ltd. The ceiling price will be set at $6.5 per MMBtu. 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL): After making its entry into carbonated beverages and home and personal care, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) is now putting together a plan to get into the dairy and frozen foods market with focus on value-added products like curd, frozen desserts, ice creams, and flavoured yogurt. READ MORE

8:41 AM Apr 23

>> Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in May, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

>> People now wonder how the additional voluntary cut would reflect in the actual supply, or if it is merely a measure to shore up oil prices, a source at an Asian refiner said.

>> Oil demand is expected to be weak as several refiners in Asia, such as Sinopec, S-Oil, Fuji Oil and Idemitsu, have planned maintenance in May.

8:37 AM Apr 23

ALERT Godrej Properties records its best-ever quarter for sales bookings, project deliveries

image

8:34 AM Apr 23

DIIs book profit as RBI paused rate hike on April 6, sold equities worth Rs 997.08 crore

8:30 AM Apr 23

FII buying extends with Rs 475.81-crore equity purchase on April 6

8:26 AM Apr 23

Oil prices hold steady, Brent flat at $85/bbl

image

8:24 AM Apr 23

SGX Nifty hints at flat start

image

8:19 AM Apr 23

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed; Nikkei 225 rise 0.4%

asia pacific

8:12 AM Apr 23

US markets close higher on Thursday, led by tech stocks

us markets

8:10 AM Apr 23

Good morning readers! Catch Business Standard with live market updates

Catch Business Standard with live market updates

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

