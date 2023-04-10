Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 60pts, Asian indices firm; Brent at $85/bbl

Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,713 levels, up over 50 points, as against Nifty Futures last close
Overnight, the US equity futures were mixed ahead of a crucial inflation report. While NASDAQ Futures declined 0.2 per cent, Dow Jones Futures, and the S&P 500 Futures were marginally higher.
Back home, shares of gas distribution companies such as Gail India, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Mahanagar Gas (MGL), ONGC and Oil India are likely to be focus as the companies reduced prices a day after the government officially notified lower domestic natural gas prices as proposed by the Kirit Parikh panel.
Besides, shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will be tracked by investors after the engineering and infrastructure major emerged as the lowest bidder for the redevelopment of New Delhi railway station.
First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:33 AM IST