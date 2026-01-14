5paisa Capital shares slip 6% on posting Q3 results; check details here

5paisa Capital shares slipped 5.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹336.4 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its December quarter (Q3FY26) results.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹79.27 crore, as compared to ₹85.26 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 7 per cent.

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹62.8 crore, as against ₹63.7 crore a year ago, down 1 per cent.

According to the filing, 5paisa onboarded 0.78 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 50.8 lakhs.

The 5paisa mobile app had more than 23.05 million installs at the end of the quarter, with a 4.2-star rating on the Play Store.

At the consolidated level, total income is up by 3 per cent Q-o-Q, while the operating expenses decreased by 3 per cent Q-o-Q, resulting in total comprehensive income of ₹12.2 crore for the quarter, which is up 28 per cent Q-o-Q.