5paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 23.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of 5paisa Capital declined 23.98% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.02% to Rs 79.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.79.2885.2733.8735.2118.7024.6516.5321.5512.3016.18

