Bharat Coking Coal IPO booked 147 times, draws ₹1.2 trillion bids

The company's ₹1,071-crore IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by parent Coal India

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:06 AM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal garnered over 147 times subscription, attracting bids worth ₹1.2 trillion.
 
The institutional investor portion of the IPO was subscribed 311 times, high-net worth individual (HNI) portion nearly 260 times and retail investor portion over 50x. 
 
The company’s ₹1,071-crore IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by parent Coal India. 
 
Following the IPO, Coal India’s stake in the company will decline to 90 per cent. At the top-end of the price band of ₹21-22, the company is valued at ₹10,711 crore. During the first six months of fiscal 2025-26, the company had clocked net profit of ₹124 crore on revenues of ₹5,659 crore. 
 
Bharat Coking Coal is engaged in the production of coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal. The firm on Thursday said it has mobilised over ₹273 crore from anchor investors. 
 
The IPO was the first mainboard issue of calendar 2026. 
 
Amagi Media Labs’ initial offer gets 6% subscription on Day 1  
The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, received 6 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. 
Retail individual investors (RIIs) received 28 per cent subscription, while the non-institutional investor category received 4 per cent subscription. 
Amagi Media Labs on Monday said it has raised about ₹805 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund. 
The IPO will close on January 16. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹343 to ₹361 per share, valuing the company at over ₹7,800 crore at the upper end of the band. PTI
 
Biocon QIP: SBI, ICICI Funds bid for 50% shares   
Indian drugmaker Biocon  drew demand about four times the shares it offered to institutional investors, with interest largely coming from local mutual funds, according to people familiar with the matter.  
SBI Funds Management and ICICI Prudential Asset Management together bid for roughly half of the qualified institutional placement (qip) of ₹41,500 crore. The company  planned to sell as many as 112.7 million shares to institutional buyers at an indicative price range of ₹368.35-₹371.80 a share. Bloomberg
 

Topics :IPOsinitial public offeringsstock market trading

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:51 PM IST

