Strong order book, investment outlook likely to support defence stocks

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has recently approved procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore across three services and it has cleared AoN (Acceptance of Necessity) of ₹3.3 trillion in financial year 2026 (FY26). This is part of the indigenisation policy and provides strong multi-year order visibility for defence players.

The share of domestic procurement has risen from 54 per cent in FY19 to 92 per cent in FY25. This provides an opportunity for defence players. There is a focus on faster acquisition and procurement processes. The Ministry of Defence or MoD is working to reduce testing.

AoN approvals such as long range guided rocket ammunition for Pinaka benefits Solar Industries (already executing a ₹6,000 crore order for Pinaka Mk-II). And AoN for Astra Mk-II missile should benefit Bharat Dynamics (BDL) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) while other approvals provide opportunities for other companies. Earnings growth is expected to trend up in H2FY26. Near-term risks do include execution delays and global supply dependencies.

The Q3 saw AoNs worth ₹1.6 trillion, including approvals for the Nag Missile System Mk-II, landing platform docks, advanced lightweight torpedoes, Astra Mk-II missiles, high frequency software defined radios (Manpack), loiter munition, guided rocket ammunition for the Pinaka and mission simulators.

GE has commenced F-404 engine deliveries for Tejas, with five engines delivered to date and two more expected in January 2026.

The improving supply outlook supports a ramp-up in execution, given procurement of additional 97 LCA Tejas MkA1 aircraft at ₹62,000 crore for HAL. These aircraft will feature 64 per cent indigenous content and the deliveries start in FY28 for a six-year period. HAL has an order book of ₹2.5 trillion including ₹62,800 crore order for 156 LCH Prachand Helicopters (deliveries from FY29) along with prospects exceeding ₹1.0 trillion for the next two years.