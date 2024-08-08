Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Aadhar Housing Finance shares soar 5% on solid Q1 earnings; details here

Aadhar Housing Finance shares soar 5% on solid Q1 earnings; details here

For Q1FY24, the non banking financial company (NBFC) reported revenue from operations to the tune of Rs 713 crore, a 20.2 per cent increase Y-o-Y from Rs 593 crore in June quarter of FY24

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa
Representative Picture
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aadhar Housing Finance stock in focus: Shares of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 4.65 per cent at Rs 432 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. This came after the company registered strong growth in the topline and bottomline on a year on year basis for the April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25). 

For Q1FY24, the non banking financial company (NBFC) reported revenue from operations to the tune of Rs 713 crore, a 20.2 per cent increase Y-o-Y from Rs 593 crore in June quarter of FY24, and a 3.03 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 692 crore in Q4FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The net profit also rose by 37 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 200 crore in Q1FY25, up from Rs 146 crore in the same quarter the previous year. However, it saw a 1 per cent decline compared to Rs 202 crore in Q4FY24.

The company's assets under management (AUM) reached Rs 21,726.3 crore in Q1FY25, up 21 per cent from Rs 17,947 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the asset quality front, the company’s gross non performing assets eased by 15 basis points to 1.3 per cent of its AUM versus 1.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The net non performing assets also improved to 0.9 per cent of the AUM as against 1.1 per cent in Q1FY24. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; market breadth positive amid gains in mid, small-cap stocks

Explained: RBI focus on food inflation, what MPC policy means for markets?

Godrej Consumer falls 5% as Q1 nos miss estimates; forays into pet care mkt

Alternative investments becoming more attractive to retail customers: RBI

Here's why Abbott India stock price surged 5% on August 8; details here


The company’s net interest margin (NIM) grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 436.14 crore from Rs 358 crore in the June quarter of last year. 

Further the company’s return on assets increased by 60 basis points to 4.1 per cent in the June quarter, the company said in its investor presentation.

At 01:40 PM; the stock price of the company was trading 2.51 per cent higher at Rs 423.15 per share on the BSE. By comparison the BSE Sensex was down by 0.54 per cent at 79,035 levels.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is one of India's largest providers of housing finance for low-income groups. The company offers home loans for purchase, construction, and renovations.  

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ajmera Realty hits upper circuit on stellar Q1FY25 nos; profit zooms 49%

Pidilite Industries shares up 4%, hit 52-week high on strong Q1FY25 results

BSE stock jumps 11% post robust June quarter earnings; check details here

This smallcap stock has rallied 42% in 3 days; zoomed 106% since April

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Topics :Buzzing stocksAadhar Housing FinanceMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story