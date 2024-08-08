Ajmera Realty hits upper circuit on stellar Q1FY25 nos; profit zooms 49%

Ajmera Realty hits upper circuit: Shares of real estate company Ajmera Realty were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 735 per share on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

However, at 1:31 PM, shares of Ajmera Realty were trading 2.57 per cent higher at Rs 718 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.53 per cent lower at 79,046.40 levels.

The uptick in the Ajmera Realty share price came after the company announced its June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) results.

The real estate company’s profit rose 51.8 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 32.75 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 21.57 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Ajmera Realty’s topline, or revenue from operations, zoomed 66.9 per cent annually to Rs

193.7 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 116.1 crore in Q1FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 72.9 per cent annually to Rs 64.3 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 37.2 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 33.2 per cent in Q1FY25, from 21.57 per cent in Q1FY24.

Dhaval Ajmera, director of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited said, “In Q1 FY25, Ajmera Realty continued its robust growth momentum with a stellar performance across all financial metrics, driven by strong sales growth and excellent collection efficiencies across all projects. This growth trajectory is a testament to the company’s coveted launch pipeline and paves the way further towards our full year guidance.”

Additionally, the sales value grew 36 per cent annually in Q1FY25, increasing to Rs 306 crore from Rs 225 crore in Q1FY24, which was buoyed by the successful launch of Ajmera Vihara at Bhandup and sustained sales of Ajmera Manhattan Ajmera Prive and Ajmera Greenfinity AB.

Its collections remained healthy in Q1FY25 with a 49 per cent annual growth, surging to Rs 165 crore, from Rs 111 crore in Q1FY24.

Ajmera Realty’s debt also reduced by Rs 58 crore in Q1FY25 from operating cash flow, the company said.

“Given the powerful tailwinds fanning buoyancy in demand across the sector, along with favourable government policies boosting domestic sales and inclination from NRIs and overseas institutional investors, the industry is witnessing an active growth fuelled by end-users driven demand. We are banking on this opportunity and look forward to leveraging this to drive high-octane growth for the company. With an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 4,270 crore spread across 7 projects, we are bullish about achieving our goals and look forward to a promising year ahead,” Dhaval Ajmera added.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (ARIIL) is a real estate company. The company is focused on premium developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment.

The market capitalisation of Ajmera Realty is Rs 2,547.81 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).