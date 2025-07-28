Acme Solar Holdings shares jump 10% post Q1 earnings; check details

Acme Solar Holdings share price today: Shares of renewable energy firm, Acme Solar Holdings, surged 10 per cent on Monday, July 28, 2025, hitting an intraday high of ₹297.48.

At 11:35 AM, Acme Solar Holdings shares were trading at ₹293.90, up by 8.75 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading largely flat, albeit with a negative bias, down by 92 points or 0.11 per cent, quoting 81,370.50. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹17,772.03 crore.

The buying interest on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Acme Solar Holdings Q1FY26 earnings

The renewable energy solutions provider reported a 71 per cent surge in revenue from operations to ₹584 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹340 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's profit after tax (PAT) experienced a robust rise to ₹131 crore in Q1FY26 from just ₹1 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also rose by 75.7 per cent to ₹531 crore during the quarter under review from ₹302 crore recorded in Q1FY25. Ebitda margins stood at 90.9 per cent during the June quarter. As per brokerage firm JM Financial, the rise in company profits was mainly due to an increase in other income by ₹42.6 crore annually.