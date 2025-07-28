Last day! Brigade Hotel IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP

Brigade Hotel Ventures Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Brigade Hotel Ventures is set to close today, July 28, 2025. The ₹759.6 crore issue, which opened for subscription on Thursday, July 24, has received a muted response from investors so far.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Brigade Hotel Ventures received bids for 72.7 million equity shares against 51.19 million shares on offer as of 11:50 AM on Monday. This reflects an oversubscription of only 1.42 times.

Among the individual categories, retail investors placed the highest number of bids, oversubscribing their reserved category by 5.48 times. This was followed by Non-institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid 1.23 times. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked at only 8 per cent.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP On the final day of subscription, Brigade Hotel’s unlisted shares were commanding a marginal premium in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed the shares were trading at ₹91.5 per share, reflecting a GMP of only ₹1.5, or 1.67 per cent, over the upper end of the price band of ₹85 to ₹90. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO details The public offering of Brigade Hotel comprises an entire fresh issue of 84.4 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The IPO is priced in the range of ₹85-90 per share, with a lot size of 166 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 166 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,940 to bid for one lot at the upper end price. The maximum limit for retail investors is 13 lots (2,158 shares), amounting to an investment of ₹1,94,220.