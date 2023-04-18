Active clients drop for ninth month but discount brokerages build dominance

Losing interest: Number of active clients have declined by 5.3 million since June
|-
|NSE actice clients (mn)
|Market share of top-5 discount brokers (%)
|Apr-22
|37.2
|58.4
|May-22
|37.7
|58.4
|Jun-22
|38
|58.2
|Jul-22
|37.7
|58.1
|Aug-22
|37.5
|58.3
|Sep-22
|37.4
|58.6
|Oct-22
|36.7
|58.9
|Nov-22
|36
|59.1
|Dec-22
|35.3
|59.3
|Jan-23
|34.3
|59.2
|Feb-23
|33.6
|59.6
|Mar-23
|32.7
|60
Source: MOFSL, NSE
