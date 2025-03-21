Active Infra IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Active Infrastructures IPO opens today: The The initial public offering (IPO) of civil construction company Active Infrastructures opens for public subscription today, March 21, 2025. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹ 77.83 crore. Active Infrastructures has announced that it has already raised ₹ 4.43 crore from anchor investors in the bidding concluded on March 20, 2025.

Here are the key details of Active Infrastructures IPO:

Active Infrastructures IPO structure

The public offering of Active Infrastructures comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.30 million equity shares.

Active Infrastructures IPO price band, lot size

Active Infrastructures IPO is available at a price band of ₹ 178-181 per share, and a lot size of 600 shares. Accordingly, the investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹ 1,08,600 to bid for one lot of 600 equity shares, while for a Net-worth Individual (HNI), it is ₹ 2,17,200 for a minimum of two lots of 1200 equity shares.

Active Infrastructures IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Active Infrastructures were trading flat at ₹ 181 apiece, which is also the upper end of the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Active Infrastructures IPO remains nil as of Friday, March 21.

Active Infrastructures IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering will remain available for subscription till Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Active Infrastructures IPO shares is likely to get finalised on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The successful allottees can expect the company's shares to be credited into their demat account by Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Shares of Active Infrastructures are slated to list on the NSE SME on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Active Infrastructures IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the public issue, while Kreo Capital Private serves as the sole book-running lead manager.

Active Infrastructures IPO objective

Active Infrastructures, as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) , will utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding Working Capital Requirements, repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the Company, and margin money for obtaining a bank guarantee. The company will further use the proceeds to meet the capital expenditure towards the purchase of construction equipment, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Active Infrastructures financial details

According to the RHP, Active Infrastructures' revenue from operations jumped 8.7 per cent to ₹ 97.2 crore in FY24 from ₹ 89.4 crore reported in FY23. On the flip side, the profit attributed to the owners of the parent company dropped 7 per cent to ₹ 9.08 crore in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from ₹ 9.77 crore reported in FY23.

The company's total expenses rose by 9.1 per cent to ₹ 83.36 crore in FY24, from ₹ 76.39 crore reported in FY23.

About Active Infrastructures

Active Infrastructures is a civil construction company that operates primarily in two key segments: Infrastructure and Construction of Commercial Projects. Within the Infrastructure segment, the company's focus encompasses the construction of roads (including bridges), flyovers, water supply systems, irrigation projects, and other related infrastructure activities. In its Construction of Commercial Projects segment, the company builds various spaces such as office complexes, retail centers, exhibition halls, retail outlets, private educational institutions, and other facilities. Active Infrastructures operates on a pan-India scale, with its completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects being in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura.