What is red herring prospectus?

-
ALSO READ
LIC IPO: DHRP filed with SEBI, govt to offload 5% stake
IPO filing hits century this year amid favourable market conditions
LIC IPO: DRHP unlikely to reveal size of IPO; Board to meet again on Sunday
IPO IPO: LIC boasts Rs 37-trillion AUM before overseas investors
LIC IPO: DRHP, issue date and size, valuation--everything you need to know
-
All the information about companies which are listed on stock exchanges is in public domain for everyone to see. But what about the companies which are not listed. So before any company goes for an IPO to raise money and hits the primary market, it comes out with a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
This document is filed with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India and is also known as “offer document” or “preliminary registration document”.
Draft red herring prospectus or DRHP in short serves as a crucial communication link between the company and its investors and stakeholders.
Through the DRHP, the issuer firm allows potential investors to make an informed decision and analyse its financials, issuance objectives, business operations, promoter holding, market valuation, and other important information.
This draft tells the reasons for the IPO.
It informs about the risks involved and how the company will spend the money raised from the primary market. Some of the important DRHP details include balance sheet, earning statement, net proceeds, legal opinion of the listings and underwriting document’s copy.
However, it does not include the amount of issue and details of the price or number of shares being offered.
The DRHP of a company is available on the official websites of the issuing company, Sebi, merchant bankers and stock exchanges.
Firm planning to go public delegates a merchant banker to prepare the DRHP. The Sebi analyses the DRHP and recommends changes, if required, and then gives a go-ahead when the suggested amendments are made according to its guidelines.
After the approval from Sebi, Registrar of Companies (ROC) and the stock exchanges -- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- the DRHP converts into a Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) which is also known as “final prospectus”.
An RHP document comprises additional details of the issue, the number of shares offered and the face value.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU