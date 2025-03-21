Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, March 21, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are poised for a cautious open as fresh bout of trade war uncertainty hit Asian stocks along with the Wall Street. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly lower start for domestic stocks

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 1.5 points or 0.01 per cent at 23,199.5 as of 07:40 AM.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed taking negative cues from Wall Street as uncertainties around from President Donald Trump’s trade weighed on investors sentiments. China's CSI 300 was down 0.3 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was down 0.4 per cent.

Stocks in the US ended Thursday's session lower after seeing the best Fed day since July last year in the previous day. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 declined by 0.22 per cent and 0.33 per cent , respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.03 per cent.

On Thursday, the key benchmarks settled in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day, with the BSE Sensex closing at 76,348, up 899 points or 1.19 per cent, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,190.65, rising 283 points or 1.24 per cent.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session.

IndusInd Bank share price: The lender appointed an independent firm to conduct an investigation into discrepancies found by the bank related to its derivatives portfolio. The independent firm will identify the root cause of the discrepancies, assess the correctness of the accounting treatment of the derivative contracts. Manappuram Finance share price: The US-based private equity (PE) giant Bain Capital said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire joint control of India's second-largest gold financier, Manappuram Finance, by purchasing an 18 per cent stake for ₹4,385 crore. IT stocks in focus: Indian informatoin technology stocks will be in focus after Accenture raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast. The IT major now expects annual revenue to grow between 5 per cent and 7 per cent, compared with its prior forecast of 4 per cent to 7 per cent. Ola Electric Mobility share price: The company, in an exchange filing, clarified that its sales remain "strong" and the temporary backlog in February was due to ongoing negotiations with vendors responsible for vehicle registrations. This backlog is being rapidly cleared, with daily registrations exceeding 50 per cent of their three-month daily sales average, it said.

Bajaj Finance share price: The non-banking financial company The non-banking financial company named Anup Kumar Saha as its managing director , replacing Rajeev Jain. Jain will be re-designated as its vice chairman for three years, effective April 1.

Hyundai Motor India share price: Hyundai Motor and General Motors are close to finalizing a deal for Hyundai to share two electric commercial van models with the US auto giant, according to a Reuters report. In return, GM might provide Hyundai with pickup trucks to sell under its own brand in North America.

Hindustan Unilever share price: The board of directors of the FMCG major approved the investment for acquiring a 14.3 per cent stake in Lucro Plastecycle (Lucro), a leading player in recycled flexible plastics, for an undisclosed amount. Lucro is a waste management, recycling, and product manufacturing company working to create a circular plastics economy.

JSW Energy share price: The company approved the allotment of 80,000 non-convertible debentures aggregating to ₹800 crore on a private placement basis in two tranches.

Indian Bank share price: The lender's board approved raising additional funds via long term infrastructure bonds worth ₹5000 crore over and above ₹10,000 crore already raised by the bank in current financial year in multiple tranches.

Container Corp share price: The company placed an for the supply of 10 rakes of BLSS wagons with GATX India for ₹192 crore. The supply is expected to be completed in 435 days. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price: The pharma major received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution, which will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Therapeutics Inc.

The New India Assurance Company share price: The company has received a ₹124.9 crore penalty from the Income Tax Department. The penalty was levied because disallowance of payment made to auto dealers that is applicable in the Income Tax Act, 1961.

HeroMoto Corp share price: The company approved the "strategic" investment of up to ₹525 crore in Euler Motors Private Limited. The acquisition is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. It further, approved setting-up of a company under section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Hindalco Industries: The company plans to invest ₹45,000 crore in the next generation high precision engineered products to forge strategic alliances to drive sustainable innovations. It will make investment across aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina businesses to deliver both upstream and next-generation high-precision engineered products.

RailTel Corp share price: The company in an exchange filing said that it received a ₹16.89 crore work order from the Ministry Of Defence for OFC laying work.

Tata Consultancy Services share price: The information technology giant partnered with The Cumberland Building Society to modernize its core banking ecosystem and will deploy its state-of-the-art digital banking solution to drive innovation and operational efficiency.