Active Infrastructures IPO closes today; subscription rises 91%, GMP nil

Active Infrastructures IPO subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Active Infrastructures is set to conclude today. The SME offering, which opened for subscription on Friday, March 21, 2025, has received a muted response from investors, with the issue being subscribed to by nearly 91 per cent till around 10:12 AM on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, according to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Qualified Institutional Buyers have placed the highest bids, subscribing to the category reserved for them by 7.15 times. This is followed by the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 41 per cent and retail investors at 91 per cent.

Active Infrastructures IPO details

Active Infrastructures IPO , valued at around ₹77.83 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.30 million equity shares, with no offer for sale component.

The public offering is available at a price band of ₹178-181 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹1,08,600 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A Net-worth Individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹2,17,200 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 1,200 equity shares.

Active Infrastructures IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Active Infrastructures were trading flat at around ₹181 apiece, which is also the upper end of the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the Active Infrastructures IPO grey market premium (GMP) remains Nil on Tuesday.

Active Infrastructures IPO allotment date, listing date

Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Active Infrastructures IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Active Infrastructures shares are slated to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Active Infrastructures IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services serves as the registrar, while Kreo Capital acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the SME offering.

About Active Infrastructures

Active Infrastructures is a civil construction company incorporated in 2007. The company specialises in infrastructure development and commercial project construction. It focuses on infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and water supply systems, as well as commercial spaces. Active Infrastructures operates across India, with projects in several states.