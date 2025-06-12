Home / Markets / News / Adani Ent, & 19 others to go ex-date on June 13 for dividend, bonus, rights

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Ex-date for dividend, bonus, rights issue: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and 18 other stocks will trade ex-date on Friday, June 13, 2025, following the declaration of dividend, bonus issue, and rights issue. 
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. 
 
To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.
 
Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.

Shares trading ex-date for dividend

ACC has declared a final dividend of ₹7.5 per share, Adani Enterprises ₹1.3, Adani Ports ₹7, Apcotex Industries ₹4.5, BCPL Railway Infrastructure ₹1, Canara Bank ₹4, DAM Capital Advisors ₹1, Piramal Enterprises ₹11, and Power Finance Corporation ₹2.05, according to corporate action data on BSE. These companies will go ex-date for final dividend on Friday, June 13.
 
Meanwhile, other companies such as Sharda Motor Industries, SMC Global Securities, Smruthi Organics, Indegene, Elecon Engineering Company, Eimco Elecon (India) have will also trade ex-date for final dividend on June 13. 
 
A final dividend is the last dividend paid by a company for a financial year, declared after the annual financial results are finalised.
 
Besides, Ambuja Cements (dividend of ₹6.5), Adani Total Gas (dividend of ₹0.25) and JM Financial (dividend of ₹2.7) will also trade ex-dividend tomorrow. A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit that is paid out to shareholders, usually in the form of cash or additional shares.

Rights issue 

IFL Enterprises shares will trade ex-date for its proposed rights issue of 49,14,76,620 shares of the face value ₹1 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹49.14 crore. Eligible shareholders will receive the benefit in the ratio of 60:91 which means shareholders will get 60 shares for every 91 shares held on the record date. 
 
The rights issue will open on June 19, 2025, and close on June 30, 2025, and the issue price has been set at ₹1 per share.  

Bonus issue

Vimta Labs' shareholders have approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, which means eligible shareholders will receive one bonus equity share of ₹2 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date which is Friday, according to the company filing.
 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

