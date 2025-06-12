Stocks to Watch Today, June 12: HDFC Bank, Nazara, IEX, MCX, Hind Copper

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, June 12, 2025: Stock markets in India may open flat on Thursday as investors assess the trade deal between the US and China. At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 19 points at 25,231 level.

Asia Pacific markets were mixed with Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.72 per cent, but South Korea's Kospi up 0.34 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.25 per cent, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.80 per cent, and mainland China's CSI 300 lost 0.23 per cent.

Overnight, US markets ended up to 0.5 per cent lower after the US consumer prices rose less than expected in May at 0.1 per cent. Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE Back home, investors will track the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for May, along with Nifty's weekly F&O expiry. Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today: HDFC Bank share price: Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM Trust), which runs Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, has alleged that HDFC Bank has not presented any official loan ledger or agreement in court to establish the existence of a loan. HDFC Bank, meanwhile, has denied all allegations, calling them "false, malicious and defamatory". It said neither the bank nor its chief executive officer had engaged in any activity that was "illegal, unethical or improper".

Oil linked stocks: Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs), paints, tyres, adhesives, and aviation could see some pressure in trade today as oil prices settled over 4 per cent higher overnight. Futures of Brent crude oil, which is a key input in these industries, rose 4.3 per cent to close at $69.77 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 4.9 per cent to settle at $68.15 amid rising tensions between the US and Iran. Oil refiners, Oil India, Hindustan Exploration, ONGC, and Reliance Industries, however, may benefit from higher oil prices. MCX, IEX share price: The National Stock Exchange (NSE), Multi-commodity exchange (MCX), and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) have received market regulator Sebi's approval to launch one-month electricity future contracts.

Kellton Tech Solutions share price: The Board of Directors of Kellton Tech is scheduled to meet on Saturday, June 14, to consider and approve a fundraising plan by issuance of any securities/ issuance of securities by way of a private placement, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement. It will also consider a proposal for sub-division/split of existing equity shares. Parle Industries share price: Parle Industries has terminated its Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), that it had entered into with Welldone Integrated Services Private Limited, Windfield Spaces Private Limited, and Marvelous Vickyfoods Private Limited, due to wilful and material breach of contract. Going forward, the three companies will not become the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Parle Industries.

SEPC share price: SEPC has received a Letter of Award from Parmeshi Urja Limited, Kolkata, for an EPC 133 Mw AC Solar Power Project at 26 locations in Maharashtra. The project is worth ₹650 crore. Hindustan Copper share price: Hindustan Copper has unveiled its five-year capex plan, announcing a potential investment worth ₹2,000 crore, to expand its mine capacity from the current four million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 12.20 MTPA by FY31. Zydus Lifesciences share price: The USFDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company's Ankleshwar-based API manufacturing facility, classifying it as 'No Action Indicated'.

Sterlite Technologies share price: Sterlite Technologies Limited, through its Global Services Business arm, in consortium with Dilip Buildcon Limited, has entered into an Agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to design, supply, construct, install, upgrade, operate, and maintain the middle-mile network under BharatNet for the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Telecom Circles. The project is worth ₹2,631.14 crore. NTPC share price: The power generation company raised $750 million through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) to fund its business expansion. Nazara Technologies share price: Upon reviewing the open offer by Axana Estates LLP, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, and Junomoneta Finsol Pvt. Ltd, the company's Committee of Independent Directors has declared it to be "fair and reasonable."