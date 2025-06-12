Home / Markets / News / Sacheerome IPO subscribed 313x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Sacheerome IPO subscribed 313x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Sacheerome IPO allotment status: Investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE and MUFG Intime India

Shares of Sacheerome are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on June 16, 2025
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Sacheerome IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Sacheerome is expected to be finalised today, June 12, 2025. The SME initial public offering (IPO) received a solid response from the investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by over 313 times, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It received bids for 1,25,79,60,000 shares against 40,18,800 shares on offer.

Here's how to check Sacheerome IPO allotment status online:

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue. 

Check Sacheerome IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Sacheerome IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:

Sacheerome IPO grey market premium (GMP) today:  

The unlisted shares of Sacheerome were commanding a strong premium in the grey market on Thursday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, Sacheerome shares were trading at around ₹142 per share, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹40 or 39 per cent over the upper band price of ₹102.

Sacheerome IPO details

Sacheerome IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per share. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,22,400 to bid for one lot or 1,200 shares of Sacheerome IPO (taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration). The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹2,44,800. 
 
The SME offering opened for public subscription on June 9, 2025 and closed on June 11, 2025. Shares of Sacheerome are scheduled to make their D-Street debut on Monday, June 16, 2025, by listing on the NSE SME platform.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP),  from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to use ₹56.5 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Sacheerome 

Incorporated in 1992, Sacheerome specialises in creating and manufacturing fragrances and flavours. Its fragrances are used in Personal Care & Wash, Body Care, Hair Care & Wash, Fabric Care, Home Care, Baby Care, Fine fragrance, Air care, Pet Care, Men’s Grooming, Hygiene & Wellness and various other industries. Flavours manufactured by Sacheerome are used in Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Health & Nutrition, Oral care, Shisha, Meat Products, Dry Flavours, Seasonings and others. Sacheerome’s manufacturing facility is equipped with an annual production capacity of 7,60,000 Kg.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

