Sacheerome IPO subscribed 313x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.

The SME offering opened for public subscription on June 9, 2025 and closed on June 11, 2025. Shares of Sacheerome are scheduled to make their D-Street debut on Monday, June 16, 2025, by listing on the NSE SME platform.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to use ₹56.5 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Sacheerome

Incorporated in 1992, Sacheerome specialises in creating and manufacturing fragrances and flavours. Its fragrances are used in Personal Care & Wash, Body Care, Hair Care & Wash, Fabric Care, Home Care, Baby Care, Fine fragrance, Air care, Pet Care, Men’s Grooming, Hygiene & Wellness and various other industries. Flavours manufactured by Sacheerome are used in Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Health & Nutrition, Oral care, Shisha, Meat Products, Dry Flavours, Seasonings and others. Sacheerome’s manufacturing facility is equipped with an annual production capacity of 7,60,000 Kg.