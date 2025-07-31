Adani Enterprises shares drop 4% as Q1 profit growth halves; details here

Shares of Adani Enterprises slid over 4 per cent on Thursday after the Adani Group's flagship reported a 50 per cent drop in its net profit during the current financial year (Q1-FY26).

The Gautam Adani firm's stock fell as much as 4.3 per cent during the day to ₹2,422.6 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 4 per cent lower at ₹2,430 apiece, compared to a 0.42 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 3:15 PM.

ALSO READ: Dabur India Q1 FY26 result: Profit up 2.8% at ₹514 cr; revenue 1.7% Shares of the company fell for the second straight session on Thursday. The counter has fallen 3.5 per cent this year, compared to a 5.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Adani Enterprises has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.8 trillion.

Adani Enterprises Q1 results Adani Enterprises reported a sharp 49.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹734 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹1,454 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations fell 14 per cent to ₹21,961 crore in the first quarter, down from ₹25,472 crore a year ago. On the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,310 crore from ₹3,705 crore. However, Ebitda margin improved slightly to 15.10 per cent from 14.60 per cent in the year-ago period.

Results for the quarter were impacted primarily on account of the decrease in trade volume and volatility of index prices in IRM and commercial mining, it said in the exchange filing. ALSO READ: Microcap fertiliser stock zooms 55% in 3 days, hits 7-yr high. Do you own? With landmark assets like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Copper Plant, and the Ganga Expressway set to become operational, the flagship is accelerating to build next-generation infrastructure platforms, Chairman Gautam Adani said. Adani Enterprises' key business highlights Earlier this month, Adani Enterprises signed definitive agreements with MetTube Mauritius Pvt. Ltd to jointly manufacture copper tubes in India, aiming to reduce reliance on imports and build a domestic supply chain for critical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications.