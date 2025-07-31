FPIs selling in F&O hits 2-year high; but rollovers hint at optimism ahead

Check List of Q1 results today

F&O Rollovers

The market-wide July rollover stood at 80.4 per cent, as of July 30 (Wednesday), exceeding the 3-month average rollovers of 79.7 per cent and the 6-month average of 78.7 per cent, said Axis Securities in a report.This robust market-wide rollover suggests broader confidence and a sustained willingness among participants to roll over positions into the next series, reflecting a generally optimistic outlook across the broader market, the brokerage firm stated.Among individual stocks, Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement, Indian Bank and LIC have witnessed higher rollovers thus far. Axis Securities report suggests that the high rollovers indicate sustained or increased bullish conviction and strong participation in these specific stocks, suggesting continued investor interest and potential for positive momentum in the upcoming series.Conversely, RBL Bank, Inox Wind, Muthoot Finance. NMDC and Indian Energy Exchange saw lower rollovers; hinting towards a decline in speculative interest, or shift in investor preference away from these scrips.