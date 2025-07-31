Home / Markets / News / Last day! Aditya Infotech IPO ends today; Subscription hits 52x, GMP up 43%

Last day! Aditya Infotech IPO ends today; Subscription hits 52x, GMP up 43%

Aditya Infotech IPO received bids for 548.93 million equity shares against 11.22 million shares on offer as of 2:40 PM on Thursday

initial public offering, IPO
initial public offering, IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3 update: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of video surveillance solutions provider Aditya Infotech is set to conclude today, July 31, 2025. The ₹1,300 crore issue, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 29, has received a solid response from investors so far. 
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Aditya Infotech IPO received bids for 548.93 million equity shares against 11.22 million shares on offer as of 2:40 PM on Thursday. This reflects an oversubscription of only 52.16 times. 
 
Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) placed the highest number of bids, oversubscribing their reserved category by 61.22 times. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid 51.39 times. The retail investors' portion was booked 43.22 per cent.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP

On the final day of subscription, Aditya Infotech’s unlisted shares were commanding a marginal premium in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed the shares were trading at ₹965 per share, reflecting a GMP of only ₹290, or 42.96 per cent, over the upper end of the price band of ₹640 to ₹675.

Aditya Infotech IPO details

The public offering of Aditya Infotech comprises a combination of a fresh issue of 7.4 million equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.9 million shares worth ₹800 crore. Aditya Khemka, Ananmay Khemka, Rishi Khemka, Hari Shankar Khemka (HUF) and Shradha Khemka are the promoter selling shareholders.  
 
The IPO is priced in the range of ₹640-675 per share, with a lot size of 22 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 22 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,850 to bid for one lot at the upper end price. The maximum limit for retail investors is 13 lots (286 shares), amounting to an investment of ₹1,93,050.
 
As the IPO closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, July 29. Shares are expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Friday, August 1. Aditya Infotech shares are tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 5. 
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. IIFL Capital and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus, the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIFL Finance stock tanks 5%; Motilal Oswal comments on Q1 numbers

KPIT Tech shares fall 3% as Q1 profit drops; here's what the brokerages say

Sagility shares hit 10% upper circuit on posting healthy Q1 nos; PAT up 38%

Sonata Software dips 7% post Q1 results; Emkay retains Buy, here's why

FPIs selling in F&O hits 2-year high; but rollovers hint at optimism ahead

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsIPO marketMarkets

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story