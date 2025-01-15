Adani Green Energy up 7% on arm commissioning 57.2 MW wind power component

Adani Green Energy gained 7.1 per cent in Wednesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 1,080 per share. The upmove in the stock came after the company arm Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight commissioned a 57.2 MW wind power component in Gujarat.

Adani Green share price was up 3.8 per cent at Rs 1,045.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 76,758.02. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,65,658.12 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,173.65 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 870.9 per share. Around 10:03 AM,was up 3.8 per cent at Rs 1,045.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 76,758.02. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,65,658.12 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,173.65 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 870.9 per share.

"Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited ("AGEL") has commissioned a 57.2 MW wind power component of its wind-solar hybrid project at Khavda, Gujarat," the filing read.

With the commissioning of this plant, Adani Green Energy's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,666.1 MW.

The filing added: Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 2.51 p.m. on January 14, 2025, to operationalise the plant and commence power generation from January 15, 2025.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is one of the largest renewable companies in India, with a current project portfolio of 20,434 MW. The company is part of the Adani Group’s promise to provide a better, cleaner, and greener future for India. Driven by the Group’s philosophy of ‘Growth with Goodness’, the company develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. The electricity generated is supplied to central and state government entities and government-backed corporations.

In the past one year, Adani Green Energy shares have lost 40 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.3 per cent.