Stocks to Watch, Jan 15: HDFC AMC, Premier Energies, Glenmark Life, IRFC

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, January 15, 2025: Indian equities are poised for flattish start on Wednesday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 15 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,286 level.

On Tuesday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bulls with the BSE Sensex closing 169 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 76,499.63, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,176.05, rising 90 points or 0.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Wednesday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: HDFC Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, CEAT, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, TCI Industries, Aeroflex Industries, NELCO, Transrail Lighting, and Oriental Hotels will release their quarterly earnings scorecard on January 15.

Premier Energies: The company has received and accepted multiple orders aggregating to Rs 1,460 crore from two large independent power producers (IPP) and others.

Morepen Laboratories: The company has approved the hiving off of its medical devices business to Morepen MedTech. The slump sale of the medical devices business is expected to complete by September 30, 2025.

Network18 Media & Investments: The company reported a Q3 consolidated net loss of Rs 1,440 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 58.1 crore Y-o-Y. Q3 revenue stood at Rs 136 crore, down from Rs 177.4 crore in the same period last year. The company also recorded exceptional items of Rs 1,426 crore and posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 25.68 crore.

HDFC AMC: The company reported a strong Q3 performance, with its standalone net profit increasing to Rs 64 crore, up from Rs 49 crore in the same period last year. Q3 revenue also grew to Rs 94 crore, compared to Rs 67 crore Y-o-Y.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.7 crore for Q3, a decrease from Rs 22.3 crore Y-o-Y. Q3 revenue grew slightly to Rs 51.1 crore from Rs 50.5 crore in the same period last year, while Q3 Ebitda stood at Rs 8.31 crore, up from Rs 8.25 crore Y-o-Y. However, the Ebitda margin fell slightly to 16.25 per cent from 16.33 per cent Y-o-Y.

Shoppers Stop: The company reported a Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 52 crore, up from Rs 36.7 crore Y-o-Y. Q3 Ebitda grew to Rs 24.5 crore from Rs 21.8 crore Y-o-Y, and its Ebitda margin improved to 17.75 per cent, compared to 17.62 per cent Y-o-Y.

Benares Hotels: The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 13.6 crore for Q3, up from Rs 11.3 crore Y-o-Y. Q3 revenue rose to Rs 38.9 crore, compared to Rs 33.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Additionally, Q3 Ebitda increased to Rs 18.7 crore, up from Rs 15.9 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 48.08 per cent, up from 47.13 per cent Y-o-Y.

Optiemus Infracom: The company has partnered with Taiwan-based Kunway Technology to drive drone manufacturing localization in India. The unit will be selling, manufacturing, and localizing some of the shortlisted products for the Indian market.

Glenmark Life Sciences: The company will change its name to Alivus Life Sciences Limited, effective January 20.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has launched the new Destini 125 scooter, priced between Rs 80,450 and Rs 90,300.

Adani Green Energy: The company has commissioned a 57.2 MW wind power component of its wind-solar hybrid project. The total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,666.1 MW, with power generation set to commence on January 15.

IRFC: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) to finance Rs 3,167 crore for the development of the Banhardih coal block in Latehar District, Jharkhand.

Sula Vineyards: India’s top wine producer reported Q3 FY25 net revenue of Rs 217.3 crore, down 0.7 per cent from Rs 219 crore in the same quarter last year. However, its wine tourism business achieved record quarterly revenue of Rs 16.4 crore, an 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase.